Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 749,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after purchasing an additional 205,996 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,120,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,568,000 after acquiring an additional 200,996 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 321.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 223,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,688,000 after acquiring an additional 170,793 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $11,462,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $15,538,000. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $101.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.96. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $186.82. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. The company had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.91) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.13.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

