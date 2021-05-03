Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 260.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,946 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.63% of World Acceptance worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in World Acceptance by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

WRLD stock opened at $130.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The stock has a market cap of $889.69 million, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.79. World Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $47.72 and a one year high of $170.98.

In related news, Director Ken R. Bramlett, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $675,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,796,840.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 10,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $1,416,464.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,538,081.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,240 shares of company stock worth $2,587,750. 36.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRLD. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The company also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. It also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

