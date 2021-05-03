Morgan Stanley Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 371.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.02% of ProQR Therapeutics worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 194,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $6.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.73.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

PRQR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

