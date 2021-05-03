Morgan Stanley Has $4.28 Million Stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 5,323.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 112,262 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 30,816 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $33.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -3.63. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.10.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $53,462.50. Also, CFO John W. Smither sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $26,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,450 shares of company stock valued at $789,048.

Several brokerages have commented on ARQT. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.