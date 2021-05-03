Morgan Stanley Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 88.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,554,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 729,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of NexGen Energy worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

NYSEAMERICAN:NXE opened at $3.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.22 and a beta of 2.15. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 12.44, a quick ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

