Morgan Stanley Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 162.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 143,468 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.93% of Laredo Petroleum worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 42,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 21,159 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 436.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $40.54 on Monday. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $522.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 4.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.27.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $188.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.28 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

