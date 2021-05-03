Morgan Stanley Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 290,919 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the period. 74.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $4.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $7.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.05%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DHC shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

