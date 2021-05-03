Morgan Stanley Has $4.59 Million Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 130,905 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of AAR worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 13,915.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in AAR by 122.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of AAR by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of AAR by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

AIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark increased their price target on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

AIR stock opened at $40.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.83. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. AAR’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $240,209.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,478.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $84,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 407,303 shares in the company, valued at $17,155,602.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,462 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

