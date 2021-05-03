Morgan Stanley Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) by 67.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 193,171 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 343.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 72,377 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 202,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 68,512 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000.

NYSE HYI opened at $15.46 on Monday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $15.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

