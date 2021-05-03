Morgan Stanley Increases Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target to $18.50

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.25 to $18.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.82% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

NYSE CWK opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,586,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,861,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth about $2,379,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

