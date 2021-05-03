Morgan Stanley Increases Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target to $246.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $246.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HON. Argus boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

HON stock opened at $224.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.42. The stock has a market cap of $155.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $232.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 17,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 66,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 59,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

