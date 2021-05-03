Morgan Stanley Increases Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $80.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of JCI stock opened at $62.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $64.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 94.0% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group now owns 67,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Park National raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National now owns 459,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after acquiring an additional 15,783 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 919.9% in the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 369,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,290,000 after acquiring an additional 333,430 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.