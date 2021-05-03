Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 278,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,026,000 after buying an additional 49,445 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 221,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,421 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,874,000. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 66,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 33,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 187,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 33,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAC opened at $102.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $55.15 and a 1-year high of $118.80.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

