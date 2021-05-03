Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 108.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,149 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Minerals Technologies worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,797,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,876,000 after purchasing an additional 180,892 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,752,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,003,000 after acquiring an additional 31,556 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 724,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,020,000 after purchasing an additional 37,312 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,085,000 after purchasing an additional 106,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 507,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,504,000 after purchasing an additional 294,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

MTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. CL King upped their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

In other news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $986,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,383,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $1,674,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,424.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,361 shares of company stock worth $3,113,596 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTX stock opened at $78.14 on Monday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $81.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.24.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.91 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

