Morgan Stanley Invests $4.45 Million in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 106,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Atea Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AVIR opened at $24.71 on Monday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $94.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.34.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

