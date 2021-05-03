Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group cut its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.40. The stock had a trading volume of 77,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,449,784. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

