Morgan Stanley Purchases 39,633 Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of iShares India 50 ETF worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $721,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF stock opened at $43.47 on Monday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $47.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.96.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.