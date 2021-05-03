Morgan Stanley Purchases Shares of 65,328 JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 65,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.40% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

BBUS stock opened at $76.63 on Monday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.09 and a 12 month high of $77.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.