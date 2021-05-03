Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,051,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 480,873 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.74% of America First Multifamily Investors worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATAX opened at $5.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.54. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

