Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter worth $1,219,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

SWBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,668.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,662. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $926.53 million, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.84. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $23.57.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.70 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

