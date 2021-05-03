Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,861 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,102,000 after purchasing an additional 102,967 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 809,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,195,000 after buying an additional 191,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $18.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average of $16.14. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $608.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.28.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.18%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is 115.56%.

KNOT Offshore Partners Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 18, 2021, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP).

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.