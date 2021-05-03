Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 1,732.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.87% of Ryerson worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ryerson by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the third quarter worth $81,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ryerson by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 11.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of RYI stock opened at $15.88 on Monday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $605.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.21 million. Ryerson had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin D. Richardson sold 7,500 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $124,125.00. Also, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $35,332.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,136.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,359 shares of company stock valued at $662,336. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

