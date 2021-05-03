Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,676 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of Conn’s worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 89,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 36,123 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Conn’s by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Conn’s by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Conn’s by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $63,581.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $416,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

CONN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

CONN stock opened at $20.24 on Monday. Conn’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $594.21 million, a PE ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.10 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

