Morgan Stanley Sells 20,392 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,392 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Anika Therapeutics worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $40.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.27 million, a P/E ratio of -85.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $47.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.41.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $32.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.49 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

