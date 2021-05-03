Morgan Stanley Sells 48,227 Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,227 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 9.27% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 32,493 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSF opened at $59.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.76. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $61.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

