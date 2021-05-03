Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Short Interest Up 24.4% in April

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,300 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the March 31st total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 736.5 days.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MGRUF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.