MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the March 31st total of 103,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

MorphoSys stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.87. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,148. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 114.05 and a beta of 1.03. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $35.73.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $42.99 million for the quarter. MorphoSys had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. As a group, analysts expect that MorphoSys will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOR. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 91,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $868,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in MorphoSys by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 40.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

