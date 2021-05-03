MU Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up approximately 4.9% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,742,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 816,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,300,000 after buying an additional 375,846 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $28,215,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,433,000 after buying an additional 275,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.41.

Shares of DHI stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.96. 33,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,187,146. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.15. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.82 and a 12-month high of $102.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,596. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.