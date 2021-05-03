MU Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.89 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,390 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 4.4% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,267 shares of company stock worth $44,227,676 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.30 on Monday, reaching $179.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,214. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $165.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

