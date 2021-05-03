MU Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 3,220 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,080 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 3.6% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,400,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 88.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $6.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $378.10. 45,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,077. The company has a market cap of $167.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $354.10 and a 200-day moving average of $362.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.42.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

