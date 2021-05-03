Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (MCI) Trading 21.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (CURRENCY:MCI) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0628 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has a market cap of $36.12 million and approximately $6.09 million worth of Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00073780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00020375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00072794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.91 or 0.00887773 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,950.50 or 0.10380437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00100590 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00046400 BTC.

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Coin Profile

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (MCI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 10th, 2017. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official Twitter account is @Musiconomi . Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official website is www.mcicoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Musiconomi is a decentralized platform that allows artists, DJs, bloggers, promoters, listeners, and other entrepreneurial music enthusiasts to share and promote music. MIC it an Ethereum-based utility token used as the payment mechanism within the Musiconomi's platform. MIC is also used as a reward for users that contribute to the ecosystem. It is also used as a ‘staking’ mechanism whereby token holders are able to access tools and features of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

