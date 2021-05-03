MVL Market Capitalization Tops $301.90 Million (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a market cap of $301.90 million and $4,570.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00072718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00073037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.02 or 0.00885879 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,233.45 or 0.10977864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00100294 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00047059 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL (MVL) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,745,530,263 coins. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

