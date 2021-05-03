Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,200 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 286,600 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 179,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

MYO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Myomo from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Myomo in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYO. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Myomo in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Myomo during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Myomo during the fourth quarter worth $739,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Myomo in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Myomo by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 38,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MYO opened at $9.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68. Myomo has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $55.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.62.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 137.85% and a negative net margin of 237.59%. The business had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Myomo will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

