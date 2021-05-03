Name Changing Token (NCT) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.04 Million

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 45.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Name Changing Token has a total market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $213,925.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Name Changing Token has traded up 53.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Name Changing Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Name Changing Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00068671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00073194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $512.54 or 0.00876708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00098113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,311.07 or 0.09084589 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00046445 BTC.

About Name Changing Token

Name Changing Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Changing Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Changing Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Name Changing Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Name Changing Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Changing Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.