NaPoleonX (NPX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $85.00

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. NaPoleonX has a market cap of $6.49 million and approximately $85.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NaPoleonX coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000447 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NaPoleonX has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00073508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00020623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00073359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $510.57 or 0.00890557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,738.75 or 0.10009825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00099786 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00047116 BTC.

NaPoleonX Profile

NaPoleonX (CRYPTO:NPX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

