NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) and First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Head to Head Review

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) and First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for NASB Financial and First Seacoast Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Seacoast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of NASB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

NASB Financial has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Seacoast Bancorp has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NASB Financial and First Seacoast Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NASB Financial N/A N/A $103.50 million N/A N/A First Seacoast Bancorp $16.98 million 3.43 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

NASB Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares NASB Financial and First Seacoast Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A First Seacoast Bancorp 7.49% 2.28% 0.30%

Summary

First Seacoast Bancorp beats NASB Financial on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

NASB Financial Company Profile

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides home loans, mortgage loans and mortgage refinance products, and IRA loans; commercial real estate loans, such as multifamily, construction, land development, industrial warehouse, office, retail, single-purpose restaurant, single family, and hotel loans; and construction and development loans. The company operates 11 branch offices, 50 ATMs, and 3 mortgage loan offices. NASB Financial, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Grandview, Missouri.

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers wealth management services, such as retirement planning, portfolio management, investment and insurance strategies, business retirement plans, and college planning services. It operates through its wealth management office located in Dover, New Hampshire; and four full-service banking offices in Strafford County, New Hampshire; and one full-service banking office in Rockingham County, New Hampshire. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, New Hampshire. First Seacoast Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Seacoast Bancorp, MHC.

