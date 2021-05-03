Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $163.32

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $163.32 and last traded at $162.87, with a volume of 8000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.54.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NDAQ. UBS Group raised their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.37.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $961,359.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,022 shares of company stock worth $4,696,498. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 62.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 253,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 263,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

