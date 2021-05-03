Nash (NEX) Market Cap Tops $52.80 Million

Nash (CURRENCY:NEX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Nash has a market capitalization of $52.80 million and $212,329.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nash coin can now be bought for approximately $1.81 or 0.00003155 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nash has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00065149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.90 or 0.00280391 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.73 or 0.01181058 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00030241 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $421.47 or 0.00734478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,247.57 or 0.99763286 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Nash

Nash’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Buying and Selling Nash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.