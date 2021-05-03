National Bank Financial Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TFI International in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.86 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.73. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2022 earnings at $7.01 EPS.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.32 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

