National Bank Financial Comments on Power Co. of Canada’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Power Co. of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$17.95 billion for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also commented on POW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. National Bankshares set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.50.

Shares of TSE:POW opened at C$35.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$33.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 17.90. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$18.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.14.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.