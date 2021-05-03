National Bank Financial Comments on Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.06%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAND. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

SAND stock opened at $7.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.55 and a beta of 1.05. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.