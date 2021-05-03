National Bank Financial Weighs in on Pason Systems Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Pason Systems in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pason Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$32.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$24.35 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Pason Systems stock opened at C$9.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.09. Pason Systems has a 12-month low of C$4.74 and a 12-month high of C$10.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$781.04 million and a P/E ratio of -130.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -666.67%.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

