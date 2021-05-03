National Bankshares Analysts Give Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) a C$4.00 Price Target

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) received a C$4.00 price target from National Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut Tamarack Valley Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.08.

TSE TVE traded up C$0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting C$2.70. 1,690,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,749,375. The stock has a market capitalization of C$814.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.68 and a 12-month high of C$2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.59.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$64.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Floyd Ray Price sold 11,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total value of C$25,296.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,236 shares in the company, valued at C$349,063.92.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

