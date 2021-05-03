National Bankshares Raises Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$45.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price increased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets cut Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CSFB raised Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.64.

Shares of TSE:CPX traded down C$0.07 on Monday, hitting C$39.12. 167,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$23.72 and a 52 week high of C$39.86. The company has a market cap of C$4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 50.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.00.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$516.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total transaction of C$155,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,180,466.50.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

