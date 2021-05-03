National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the March 31st total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NWLI stock opened at $229.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.84 and a 200-day moving average of $209.76. The company has a market cap of $833.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.15. National Western Life Group has a 12-month low of $162.21 and a 12-month high of $258.14.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $9.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $223.54 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 13.05%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

