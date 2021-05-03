Natural Order Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:NOACU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on May 10th

Natural Order Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:NOACU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, May 10th. Natural Order Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Natural Order Acquisition stock opened at $11.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02. Natural Order Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Get Natural Order Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natural Order Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $868,000.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Weston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Order Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Order Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.