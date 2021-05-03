Nautilus (NLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Nautilus to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nautilus to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $16.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.72. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $31.38.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $168,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

