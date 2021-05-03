Navcoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.29 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001179 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $48.47 million and $1.29 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004538 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020393 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,648,366 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

