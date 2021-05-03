Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $300.05 Million

Equities analysts predict that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will post sales of $300.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $297.00 million and the highest is $303.10 million. Navient reported sales of $329.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Navient will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NAVI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $16.83 on Monday. Navient has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $17.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 337,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,308,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after buying an additional 102,099 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Navient by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after buying an additional 265,888 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,056,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,374,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Navient by 804.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,232,000 after acquiring an additional 926,836 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

