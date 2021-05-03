Neblio Market Cap Reaches $55.79 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $3.20 or 0.00005535 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $55.79 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00056383 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00027355 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010427 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005944 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,824,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,433,989 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

